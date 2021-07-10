Covid curfew extended till July 17

Agartala: Tripura state government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid curfew in the state till July 17. The government took this decision as the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of coronavirus was detected in the state.

The curfew will be in place from 2 pm to 5 am on weekdays and from noon to 5 am on Saturdays and Sundays in Agartala Municipal Corporation and 12 other urban local bodies- Ranirbazar, Jirania Nagar, Udaipur, Kailashahar, Dharmanagar, Khowai, Belonia, Kumarghat, Teliamura, Sonamura Nagar, Amarpur Nagar and Sabroom Nagar. The state government imposed curfew in the urban areas on May 16 and it was then extended several times.

‘The curfew will be enforced strictly in several areas from noon to 5 am on Saturdays and Sundays and from 2 pm to 5 am on weekdays, Revenue Secretary Tanushree Debbarma said.