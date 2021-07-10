Eid Al Adha date announced

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian authorities announced the date of Eid Al Adha. As per the Saudi officials, the crescent moon of the month of Zul Hijjah was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, so the first day of Zul Hijjah will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah. Eid Al Adha will be on July 20.

The dates of Haj and Eid Al Adha are determined based on the sighting of crescent moon. Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 this year.

Also Read: Earth faces radio blackout, Sun blasts biggest Solar flare in 4 years

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departments of Government of Dubai has earlier announced that Arafat Day is to be marked on Monday, July 19, 2021. Therefore, Tuesday, July 20, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE.