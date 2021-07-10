Four civilians killed, seven injured in explosive blasts

Kabul: At least 4 civilians were killed and 7 injured in two separate blasts that took place in Afghanistan on Saturday.

2 civilians were killed and 4 were injured in an explosion that took place in Kabul province. Similarly, 2 other civilians were killed and 3 others (including police officers) were injured in an explosion targeted at a car carrying Daman district governor in Kandahar province. The responsibility of the blasts have not yet been claimed by any militant organization.

Afghanistan Army claimed that 109 Taliban militants were killed and 25 injured during encounters in two Afghan southern provinces on Friday.

Meanwhile, Taliban claimed that it has now control over 85% of Afghanistan. Taliban made this claim after seizing two vital border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan in western Afghanistan. A delegation of Taliban in Moscow said that they controlled about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts. The Afghanistan government has declined the Taliban’s gains as having little strategic value.