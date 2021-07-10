Gulf country approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Riyadh: Food and Drug Authority in Saudi Arabia approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna (MRNA.O) for use in the country. Moderna is the fourth vaccine that has been approved for use in Saudi Arabia. Earlier the authority approved vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson.

The authority took the decision to approve registration and use of Moderna’s vaccine after reviewing the date provided by the company.

Moderna has claimed that its Covid vaccine has showed promise against the Delta variant in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain.