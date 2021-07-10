IMD issues Orange alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana

The monsoon rains are vital to Indian agriculture, which is the country’s economic backbone. This is especially true in the southern peninsula, where millions of farmers look forward to good monsoon rains from June to September. Overall, the season is a boon for India, from lowering temperatures to assisting sown crops.

However, the monsoon’s presence in many parts of the country has been rather dull so far this year. The southwest monsoon is expected to pick up speed again after a brief break, bringing rain to most parts of the country, including the southern peninsula.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit multiple states in the southern peninsula starting July 9 as the seasonal rains return. The strengthening of monsoon winds over the Arabian Sea, as well as the likely formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal by Sunday, July 11, are bringing favorable rainfall conditions.

For the next five days, as the potential low-pressure system begins to pull winds from all over the country, it will facilitate large-scale moisture movement inland and aid rainfall activity along the west and east coasts. As a result, daily precipitation of 50 mm is expected across the Konkan and Malabar coasts for the next five days, with up to 100 mm rains in isolated areas.

From July 9 to 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala. During the next five days, some of the areas mentioned above may see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Furthermore, the harsh conditions will increase the likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds of 40-50 kmph across the region.

