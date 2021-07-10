Kerala and Maharashtra account for 53% of all Covid-19 cases in India

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) expressed concern on Friday about the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in Kerala and Maharashtra, two states that it said contributed the most to the country’s total Covid-19 cases reported last week.

Also read: Earth faces radio blackout, Sun blasts biggest Solar flare in 4 years

‘The fact that 53% of Covid-19 cases have been reported primarily from two states, Kerala and Maharashtra, is cause for concern. While Kerala accounted for 32% of the country’s total Covid-19 cases last week, Maharashtra came in second with 21%.’ Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said at a press conference on the current coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

Also Read: WhatsApp and Privacy Policy, See the latest updates

‘Another source of concern for the two states was mentioned by Agarwal. ‘On July 3, Maharashtra reported over 8,700 new cases, which steadily decreased to over 6,700 on July 6. However, the number of daily cases has risen since July 6, surpassing those on July 6.’ According to him, Kerala had more than 12,800 infections on July 2 and fell to more than 8,300 on July 6, but the number of new cases increased in the following days. ‘We’re working with the two state governments to coordinate our efforts. Our goal is to stop the infection from spreading by implementing strict containment measures’ Agarwal added.

Also Read: Study: Men are more likely to fall victim to Covid 19

According to data provided by the respective state governments, Kerala reported 13,772 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, while Maharashtra reported 9,114. As a result, the two states together contributed 22,886 cases, or 52.74 percent, of the 43,393 cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry on Friday morning.

Read Also: Massive fire erupts in Bangladesh factory, 52 people dead

Read Also: Canada heatwave ‘virtually impossible’ without human-caused climate change