‘Out at hundred’: Veteran Ayurveda physician passes away

Kottakkal: Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala’s (AVS) managing trustee and former chief physician PK Warrier passed away. He was aged 100. The veteran Ayurveda physician celebrated his 100th birthday on June 8.

He was the youngest nephew of Vaidyaratnam P. S. Warrier, the founder of Arya Vaidya Sala. Warrier took over the helm of AVS after his elder brother P M Warrier died in an aircrash in 1954. Under his leadership the AVS grew into a multi-division, multi-crore institution.

Warrier received the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan Award in 2010 from the Government of India for his contribution to Ayurveda . He has won Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Biography and Autobiography for Smrithi Parvam in 2008.