‘Thumbs up’ likely by WHO on Covaxin

Covaxin’s Phase-3 clinical trial data was recently announced by Bharat Biotech. Covaxin was found to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to the trial report. In the next four to six weeks, the World Health Organization is expected to approve Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, India’s only indigenously developed vaccine in use so far, for an emergency use listing, according to chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan.

Read More: IMD issues Orange alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana

‘For approval, there is a procedure to follow. For approval, businesses must submit their safety data, complete trial data, and even manufacturing quality data. Bharat Biotech has already begun submitting data, and the dossier is currently being evaluated. Our committee is currently reviewing the next vaccine. During a webinar on vaccine access around the world, Dr Swaminathan stated, ‘There will be a decision on inclusion in the next four to six weeks.’

Read More: Kerala and Maharashtra account for 53% of all Covid-19 cases in India

Swaminathan said in a recent interview that the Phase 3 trial data for Covaxin ‘looks good’ and so far meets the international public health agency’s safety profile.

Read Also: Canada heatwave ‘virtually impossible’ without human-caused climate change

Covaxin’s Phase-3 clinical trial data was recently announced by Bharat Biotech. Covaxin was found to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to the trial report.

Read Also: Study: Men are more likely to fall victim to Covid 19