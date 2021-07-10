Uttarakhand government issues new guidelines for tourists to Mussoorie

Mussoorie: In response to reports of huge violations of necessary norms necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus Disease (Covid-19), the Uttarakhand administration further tightened the belt for those entering Mussoorie from outside the state and demanded a negative RT-PCR test report.

In Mussoorie, the local administration has announced that travelers will need to book their accommodations online after getting negative results from the RT-PCR test. Those without a negative Covid-19 report will be denied entry beyond Kolhukhet.

‘Tourists are flocking to the hill station in large numbers to beat the summer heat in the plains. But most of them aren’t adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. Due to these violations, the district administration had to take strong measures. Anyone without a negative RT-PCR test report will not be allowed to enter Mussoorie,’ said Narendra Pant, a local police officer.

The government imposed several restrictions on tourist activity in the state on Friday. Following a video clip that went viral on Wednesday showing hundreds of tourists taking baths at the popular waterfall in close proximity and without face masks, it has set a limit of 50 people at a time, with a maximum stay of 30 minutes.

Nanital, another popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand, also banned the entry of two-wheelers on weekends to reduce traffic congestion and curb the number of travelers flocking to the hill station.

The Centre expressed concern over overcrowding at tourist destinations across India earlier this week. There have been images of overcrowded streets from Manali appearing on social media recently, but no one defied physical distance norms. After that, the Union health ministry issued a warning against ‘revenge travel’ and overcrowding at these tourist spots.