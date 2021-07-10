‘Whale vomit’ might sound gross but it’s worth crores!

Thrissur: The Kerala forest department recovered 19 kg of ambergris, also known as whale vomit, from Chettuva in the Thrissur district on Friday and detained three people.

The waxy material generated by sperm whales is known as ambergris. It’s a pricey ingredient used in high-end fragrances and aphrodisiacs.

The recovered ambergris is valued about Rs 30 crore on the international market, according to forest officials. They further stated that a special team had been informed of certain individuals planning to trade ambergris in Kochi. Three individuals were arrested with the aid of decoy customers. The three informed officials that they obtained ambergris from several Sri Lankan fishermen.

Whales are protected under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, the forest officials said, and ambergris is regarded as an ‘uncured trophy’ of the world’s biggest animal. Any of its by-products are prohibited to possess or trade in the nation.

The three arrested men were later remanded in custody by a court. Officials said that they also confiscated a luxurious car in which the suspects arrived.