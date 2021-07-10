Wimbledon Tennis: Ashleigh Barty win maiden title

London: In Wimbledon, world number one Ashleigh Barty won the Women’s singles title by defeating eighth seed Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic. This the Australian player’s maiden Wimbledon title.

Barty won the first set 6-3 but Pliskova fought back to win the second set 7-6(4-7) to level the contest 1 set each. Barty returned strongly to the game and won the third set 6-3 to clinch the title.

Also Read: Down memory lane: Prabhas on unrivalled Baahubali

In the Men’s singles, defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Sunday. World Number One Djokovic defeated 10th seed Denis Shapovalov while Seventh seed Berrettini defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in semifinals.

In Men’s Doubles, Croatian pair and first-seed Nikola Mekti? and Mate Pavi? will play against Spanish-Argentine team of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the finals tonight. In Women’s Doubles, Unseeded Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina will meet third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium and Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in the title clash tonight.