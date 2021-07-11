BREAKING NEWS: Famous actor-critic passes away

The Telugu actor, film director and critic, Kathi Mahesh, died on Saturday, July 10 when the injuries he succumbed to finally took their toll. According to reports, the actor died at 4 p.m. After being severely injured in a road accident on June 26, the critic was fighting for his life in a private hospital in Chennai.

His car rammed into a container truck on June 26 near Nellore. Initially, he was being treated in Nellore and was later transferred to a private hospital in Chennai. For his treatment, the Andhra Pradesh government provided Rs 17 lakh. Several celebrities, including Nani and Manoj Manchu, paid their respects through social media.

He breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai after battling for life for about two weeks. Kathi Mahesh’s funeral is scheduled for today, July 11. He began his career as a short filmmaker in 2016. He gained fame with his film reviews and was known for his controversial statements. Hrudaya Kaleyam, directed by Sampoornesh Babu, was his acting debut. He had appeared in films such as Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu before his last appearance in Ravi Teja’s Krack. In 2015, Mahesh directed a film titled Pesarattu.

Following the news of Kathi Mahesh’s death, many of his followers took to social media to express their grief. Among many others, Nani and Manoj Manchu paid tribute to Mahesh on social media. Nani expressed shock over Mahesh’s death over Twitter and wrote, ‘Shocked to hear that Kathi Mahesh gaaru passed away. From what I’ve seen, he always tried to encourage films with unique content through his reviews. Strength to his family and friends (sic)’. Many have expressed their condolences to Kathi Mahesh’s family.