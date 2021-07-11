Include Tamil as a second language in KV, CBSE school syllabus: TN MP to Centre

Tamil Nadu: DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, requesting that Tamil be included as a second language in the curriculum of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and other CBSE schools in the state from the present academic year (2021-22).

During the zero-hours in Parliament, the MP stated that 49 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in Tamil Nadu prevent students from learning their mother tongue.

The letter read, ‘In the 49 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools, there is not even one Tamil teacher and this deprives the local students of studying their mother tongue as a subject in their own state. On the other hand, Hindi and Sanskrit are compulsory and a student studying Class 6 will be promoted to Class 7 only if he passes the Sanskrit examination.’

The MP said in his letter that the Chairman of Rajya Sabha directed the Education Ministry to take notice of the problem after he raised it in Rajya Sabha. On February 10, he brought the problem to the attention of then-Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who answered on March 2 that necessary action will be taken after taking the situation into account.

‘But recently the CBSE has uploaded textbooks for the KV students studying from Class 1 to 10 online in which Tamil was not listed as a language subject. This is contrary to the assurance given by the Minister and has caused much anguish amidst the people of TN,’ the letter added.

He went on to say that Tamil is an old language and that not teaching it in Union Government-run institutions is a matter of serious concern in a country with a federal system.

Tiruchi Siva also expressed concern over the CBSE’s decision to allow students in Class 11 and 12 to choose optional technical subjects like Applied Mathematics instead of a second language.