Karnataka Congress chief says, man he slapped is his relative

Bengaluru: In an attempt to minimize the slapping of a guy who reportedly placed his arm around his neck, Congress state leader D K Shivakumar stated on Sunday that the man was a distant relative, whom he smacked because he was afraid of what others would think.

Shivakumar, a Kanakapura MLA, was widely chastised for hitting the party worker while visiting KM Doddi in Mandya on Friday, to inquire about the health of former Minister G Made Gowda.

‘Yes, it’s true that I hit him. He is known to us. He is also our distant relative. That’s the bonding between us. I objected to him saying what others will think when they see him put his hand on my shoulder,’ Shivakumar explained while speaking with reporters outside his Sadashivanagar home in the city.

The former Minister defended Shivakumar’s actions, said that it was a normal reaction of people when someone behaved recklessly.

