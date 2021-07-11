‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country announces new decision

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced that only Omanis will now be eligible for part-time work contracts in the country. As per the new order by the Ministry, only an Omani over 15 years of age will be allowed to do part-time work contracts.

As per the new order, a work contract concluded between two parties must show the working relationship, the agreed salary, the working hours. It must also show the service or the agreed-upon product, which should be less than a full-time contract. The employer may employ job seekers, retirees, students, or workers in the private sector in the part-time work system.