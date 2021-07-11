State government extended Covid-19 lockdown

Chandigarh: The Haryana state government on Sunday again extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till July 19. State government also announced some relaxations in the restrictions. ‘The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 12 (5 am onwards) to July 19 (till 5 am) in the state,’ said an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority. The state government has termed the covid-induced lockdown as ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)’.

As per the new guidelines issued, 100 people will be allowed to attend weddings, funerals/cremations. All religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% seating capacity.

Also Read: Gulf country issues new visa rules

Shops and other commercial establishments can operate from 9 am to 8 pm. Gyms and spas are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.