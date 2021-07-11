Top commander of Houthi militants killed

Sanaa: Abu Yahya Al-Hanemi, a top commander of Houthi militants was killed on Saturday in an encounter with the Yemeni government forces. The battle between the Houthi rebels supported by Iran and the Yemeni forces took place at the Al-Bayda province.

The Houthi militants attacked the Yemeni forces and their allied tribesmen in Al-Bayda to capture the Al-Zaher district. Defence Ministry of Yemen claimed that the Houthi rebels suffered heavy casualties and lost military equipment.

The Yemeni forces supported by the Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had seized control of a swath of territory in Al-Zaher district, and pushed deeper into Houthi-controlled areas in Al-Saoma and Al-Hazemia, after killing, injuring and capturing dozens of rebel fighters.