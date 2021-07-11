Varun, Kriti announce ‘Bhediya’ shoot wrap, film to release in 2022

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have completed filming for their next film Bhediya. They announced the news on social media and revealed a new motion poster. The film is set to release on April 14, 2022.

Sharing the poster, Kriti expressed her delight at the prospect of working on the project and also wrote a special note for director Amar Kaushik and co-star Varun Dhawan. ‘It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain (sic)!’

She added: ‘@varundvn Thank you for being a great coactor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always! @nowitsabhi you are amazing! Maza aaya!! Gonna miss my Wolfpack!! @maddockfilms #DineshVijan @pvijan And the entire cast and crew!! @officialjiocinema (sic).’

Varun Dhawan also shared the picture and wrote: ‘It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik . @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022 (sic).’

Maddock Films’ Bhediya is the company’s third horror-comedy. Stree and Roohi were previously financed by the producing firm. The movie has been shot amid the pandemic. The first schedule of the shoot took place in Arunachal Pradesh, and the second in Mumbai.