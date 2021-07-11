Wimbledon Tennis: Indian-origin Samir Banerjee wins boys singles title

London: In tennis, Indian-origin Samir Banerjee has lifted the boys singles title in Wimbledon Tennis Championship at London on Sunday. The 17-year-old US player defeated his compatriot Victor Lilov by 7-5 6-3 in one hour 22 minutes. Banerjee’s parents shifted to America in 1980s.

This is Samir Banerjee’s second Grandslam tournament. Earlier at the junior French Open, Banerjee had crashed out in the first round. At present, he is ranked 19 in the world.

The last Indian player to win a Grandslam was Sumit Nagal. He won the Wimbledon boys doubles in 2015 with Vietnam’s Ly Hoang Nam.

Ramanathan Krishnan is the first Indian player to win a Grandslam. Ramanathan Krishnan won the junior Wimbledon championship in 1954. Later his son Ramesh Krishnan won the 1970 junior Wimbledon and junior French Open titles. In 1990, Leander Paes won the junior Wimbledon and junior US Open. Paes was also a runner-up at the junior Australian Open.