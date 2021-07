Wimbledon Tennis: Novak Djokovic writes new history

London: In tennis, Novak Djokovic wrote a new history by winning the men’s singles final. Novak Djokovic defeated first-time finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy by 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final clash.

This is the Serbian players sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam title. He now stands in the same level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most singles Grand Slam titles in men’s history.

Most Men’s Grand Slam Singles Titles in History:

20: Roger Federer (6 Australian, 1 French, 8 Wimbledon, 5 US Open)

20: Rafael Nadal (1 Australian, 13 French, 2 Wimbledon, 4 US Open)

20: Novak Djokovic (9 Australian, 2 French, 6 Wimbledon, 3 US Open)

14: Pete Sampras (2 Australian, 7 Wimbledon, 5 US Open)

12: Roy Emerson (6 Australian, 2 French, 2 Wimbledon, 2 US Open)

11: Rod Laver (3 Australian, 2 French, 4 Wimbledon, 2 US Open)

11: Bjorn Borg (6 French, 5 Wimbledon)

10: Bill Tilden (3 Wimbledon, 7 US Open)