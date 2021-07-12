Breaking News: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Kashmir

Jammu: Cloudburst over Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged the highway, caused damage to residential properties and triggered flash floods in the area, officials said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir | Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Watlar area of Kashmir's Ganderbal district; restoration work underway pic.twitter.com/6YMvav1P31 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

A major explosion took place in the Watlar area of Lar in Ganderbal, causing major damage. However, no lives were lost, officials say.