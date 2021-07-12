DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNature & WildlifeSpecial

Breaking News: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Kashmir

Jul 12, 2021, 11:25 am IST

Jammu: Cloudburst over Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged the highway, caused damage to residential properties and triggered flash floods in the area, officials said on Monday.

A major explosion took place in the Watlar area of Lar in Ganderbal, causing major damage. However, no lives were lost, officials say.

