Breaking news: Fire breaks out at an open godown in Delhi, no casualties reported

New Delhi: On Sunday night, a massive fire broke out in the PVC market of Tikri Kalan, near the Delhi-Haryana border. As a massive blaze spread throughout the area, fire tenders were rushed to the scene. So far, the fire department has not reported any casualties. The fire department reported that the fire broke out around 8.35 pm.

‘A fire was reported in PVC market around 8.35 pm. An open godown, which is spread over a large area, is primarily affected by the fire. So far, no casualties have been reported,’ said Atul Garg, Director of DFS.

Nearly 40 firefighters were called to the scene. ‘The fire was classified as a medium-sized fire. At present, there are 40 fire tenders on site. It has been spread in an area of 10 acres including the adjoining area. It might take up to four hours to douse the fire,’ said Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dharampal Bhardwaj.