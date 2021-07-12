Commodity Market: Gold prices edges lower

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were trading 0.42% lower at Rs 47,732 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading also lower by 0.34% at Rs 69,061 per kilogram.

The price of spot gold remained unchanged at Rs 47,810 per 10 gram. In the international markets, gold prices remained firm at US dollar 1802.8 per ounce. Silver prices fell to US dollar 26.0 per ounce.