India-UAE flight Suspension: Emirates issues new update

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines announced that the suspension of commercial passenger flights from four countries – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – to UAE has been extended till July 21, 2021. Emirates updated this on its website.

‘In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 21, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,’ the airline said.

Also Read: Gulf country announces 11-day holidays for Eid Al Adha

Only UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visa holders and diplomats will be exempted from this entry ban.

UAE imposed suspension in passenger flights from India on April 24 and on May 13, the country suspended passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.