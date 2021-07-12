Lightning selfie: Selife with lightning kills 11 in Rajasthan

Fourteen people were killed in Prayagraj, and forty-one people were killed across Uttar Pradesh as a result of lightning. The majority of the deaths were reported in the state’s rural areas. The majority of them were women and children. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has announced financial assistance for those who have lost livestock due to rain.

In Rajasthan, eleven people were killed when lightning struck them while they were taking selfies on top of a watchtower in front of the 12th-century monument Amer Fort near Jaipur. According to reports, the lightning was so powerful that dozens of people panicked and jumped off the tower. A number of them were injured, and as many as eleven were struck by the lightning which proved fatal to them. Twenty-seven people are reported to have been on the watchtower and the fort wall when the mishap happened.

On Sunday, nine more such deaths were reported across the state, in addition to the one at Amer Fort. Children accounted for seven of those killed. ‘Until July 11, at least 23 people died and 25 were injured in the State due to lightning strikes,’ Kalpana Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Rajasthan Disaster Management told.

Except for parts of north India, the Southwest Monsoon has reached almost every part of the country. It has yet to make its way to Delhi and the neighboring states of Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, and west Rajasthan. ‘The conditions continue to remain favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in its latest statement.’