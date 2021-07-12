Stock market: Sensex ends marginally lower

Mumbai: BSE Sensex ended marginally lower and NSE Nifty settled marginally higher in the share market. BSE Sensex ended 13 points lower at 52,372.69. NSE Nifty surged 3 points to close at 15,693.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 2,058 shares ended higher while 1,265 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Shree Cements, JSW Steel, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Bharat Petroleum, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Asian Paints.