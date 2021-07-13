Dada’s biopic- Ranbir ‘hot favourite’ for the role!

Mumbai: Dada has finally agreed. He has said ‘yes’ to shooting his biopic. The biopic of the former Indian captain will be a big budget Bollywood film. According to sources, the biopic will be made under a big banner-production house with a budget of around Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore.

‘Yes, I’ve agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi, but the director’s name cannot be revealed at the moment. It will take a few days to arrange everything,’ Ganguly told the media.

The script is currently being written, according to sources. The production house has met with Sourav Ganguly several times.

However, who will play the role of Ganguly? The actor is almost finalized; Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘hot choice’ for the Dada role.

Ranbir has been mentioned by Ganguly, but there are two more actors on the list as well. In the biopic, Sourav Ganguly’s entire journey up until he becomes BCCI president is chronicled. A release date for the movie is yet to be determined.

A biopic of Ganguly will be the latest to star a cricketer; MS Dhoni’s movie was a super hit, and Mohammad Azharuddin had a film about him as well. A documentary on Sachin Tendulkar was also made.

Currently, a movie is being made about India’s 1983 World Cup victory, with Ranveer Singh portraying Kapil Dev. Additionally, biopics of Indian women cricketers such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are in the works.

The news of Ganguly’s biopic has been covered by various media outlets in the past. Ganguly, however, has often denied such reports. Now, Ganguly himself has confirmed that his biopic is in the works. After pre-production work is complete, shooting on the film will begin. The bulk of the details will remain confidential. Last year, social media erupted with speculation that actor Hrithik Roshan could play Sourav Ganguly. Hrithik nor the former cricketer had responded to the speculation.