Hotel apologizes for elevator signs

Tokyo: A hotel in Tokyo in Japan has apologized over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating ‘Japanese only’ and ‘foreigners only’. Severe criticism was raised against the hotel’s decision.

The hotel claimed that they put these signboards to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu in downtown Tokyo had put up the signs on Friday.

Meanwhile, authorities in Tokyo announced a state of emergency in the city as it is going to host Olympics from July 23 to August 8.