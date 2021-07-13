Navy denies chinese forces chased away destroyer during FONOP

China’s allegation that its military drove an American warship out of the South China Sea has been refuted by the US Navy.

The announcement comes after one of the Navy’s guided missile destroyers conducted a freedom-of-navigation mission in the South China Sea on Monday. Reportedly, the People Liberation Army said it ‘drove away’ the USS Benfold (DDG-65).

According to a press statement from the US 7th Fleet, ‘The [People’s Republic of China]’s statement about this mission is false. USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters.’

‘The operation reflects our commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and lawful uses of the sea as a principle. The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Benfold did here. Nothing PRC says otherwise will deter us,’ it added.

Benfold sailed close to the Paracel Islands, prompting China’s claim. All three countries have asserted claims to the islands: China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Beijing claims a territorial straight line around the Paracel Islands, considering the seas between the islands to be Chinese property rather than international waters. The baseline assertion has been put to the test numerous times in the past by the United States.

‘The PLA(N)’s statement is the latest in a long string of PRC actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea,’ read the 7th Fleet release.

The PRC’s actions contrast sharply with the US’s commitment to international law and goal for a free and open Indo-Pacific area. All countries, great and small, should feel safe in their sovereignty, be free of coercion, and be allowed to pursue economic progress in accordance with internationally accepted laws and norms.

During a news conference on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry slammed the FONOP. According to a transcript of the press conference, Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said, ‘China will continue to firmly defend its sovereignty, rights, interests and security in accordance with law, firmly protect the friendly, cooperative relations with regional countries, and firmly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.’