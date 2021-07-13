Police arrest third suspect in murder of late Union Minister’s wife

New Delhi: The third suspect in the murder of Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, has been apprehended, officials stated on Monday.

Officials said robbed ornaments worth Rs 33 lakh were also recovered from the custody of the culprit, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh.

Kitty Kumaramangalam, 67, was suffocated to death during an attempted robbery at her house in Vasant Vihar, southwest Delhi, on the night of July 6.

Jatara police station in-charge Trivendra Trivedi said, ‘Two accused were arrested by the Delhi Police earlier during the investigation into the case. One of the absconding accused, identified as Suraj Kumar, 36, was arrested from the house of his in-laws in Baldevpura village of Tikamgarh on Monday.’

The police also recovered 522 gm of gold jewellery, 300 gm of silver ornaments, diamond jewellery and other commodities worth Rs 33 lakh from the suspects. The accused was handed over to the Delhi Police after his arrest, the official added.

Also Read: India’s first COVID-19 patient tests positive for the virus again

Since her husband died a few years ago, Kitty Kumaramangalam, a lawyer, has been living alone in Delhi. Between 1998 and 2001, P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam was a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration. His son is likewise politically involved.