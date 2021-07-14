300 units free electricity to Goa families if AAP wins: Delhi CM

Panaji: Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, stated on Wednesday that if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the state Assembly elections, each household in Goa will receive up to 300 units of free energy per month.

‘Every family will get up to 300 units per month free electricity,’ stated Kejriwal to media in Panaji.

The 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly will be elected in February of next year. ‘If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa,’ he said. Despite the fact that Goa has a surplus of electricity, the coastal state has regular power outages, he noted.

Kejriwal also criticized MLAs who defected from Congress and other parties to join the BJP, after the recent Assembly elections in Goa. According to the numbers, those who should have been in opposition are now in power, while those who should have been in power are now in opposition, he said.

‘These MLAs who switched sides claimed that they were joining the BJP to get people’s work done. Did they do people’s work as they claimed? Now people are saying that they switched sides for the lure of money. People feel betrayed,’ Kejriwal stated.

Thousands of Goans have stated that they will not vote for either the BJP or Congress in the next elections. ‘Goa wants change, People want clean politics,’ Kejriwal added.