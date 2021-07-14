An anti-Bangladeshi crackdown begins in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Several thousands of Bangladeshi immigrants are living in different parts of Tamil Nadu, which has become a ‘serious threat’ to internal security, forcing the state police to launch an intensive crackdown to clear them out. According to police sources, thousands of Bangladeshis illegally entered India through land borders in recent years, and many families moved to Tamil Nadu under the guise of Bengalis (of West Bengal). Through some agents, they were able to obtain employment in industries as well as Aadhaar cards.

Investigators discovered that many immigrants settled in Tirupur, Chengalpattu, Erode, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram districts posing as Indians who migrated from West Bengal to seek employment. Despite the industry’s closure and the majority of the workforce returning to their home states during COVID-19, Bangladeshi immigrants remained.

Drug trafficking

‘During this time, many of them engaged in illegal activities such as drug peddling and immoral trafficking. Despite not having any valid documents, the immigrants have Aadhaar cards, whether they provided fake documents or took advantage of the norm that permits foreign nationals who have continuously resided in India for 182 days to get an Aadhaar card’, a senior police official told.

In addition to the Aadhaar card, Bangladeshi immigrants received other documents certifying their identity or address for opening bank accounts, renting apartments and applying for jobs. ‘Even if they are intercepted during vehicle checks or surprise raids at vulnerable locations, they produce original documents relating to proof of identity or address, leaving no room for suspicion,’ said the official who preferred not to be named. Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka sailed to Tamil Nadu shores in boats years ago and settled in different districts. According to the official, their familiarity with local language, culture, and traditions allowed them to survive under the name of local Tamils.

Law pertaining to foreigners

Five Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested in Reddychavadi police station limits in Cuddalore district earlier this month under the provisions of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, the Foreigners’ Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three Bangladeshis were arrested in Tirupur district last week and booked under the Foreigners’ Act.

The foreigners were alleged to have been involved in drug peddling in western districts as well. They were also accused of acting as agents who brought in more Bangladeshi immigrants and got them jobs in the hosiery industry. Also, police were investigating reports that about 50 Bangladeshi immigrants are living in Chengalpattu district, outside Chennai city.