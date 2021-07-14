Delhi Government lied, PWD failed to clean sewers before monsoon: BJP leader

Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, accused the administration of lying when PWD claimed that it had cleaned all drains under its authority, after a severe rainstorm caused flooding in various sections of the National Capital.

Bidhuri stated that the waterlogging had led to several hardships for Delhi residents, while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was busy promoting himself in other states.

‘We had also apprised Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about the issue and urged him to order an enquiry as all the work had been done on papers and nothing had moved on the ground. It is time to order a probe into the whole exercise, including the funds spent on it,’ Bidhuri added.

Waterlogging and major traffic jams were created by the city’s first monsoon rainfall, which caused traffic snarls on numerous important road sections, including the Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Barapullah, and Kallindi Kunj flyovers.

Long queues were also visible on the Shakarpur Chungi-ITO section, while the road beneath the AIIMS flyover, as well as other underpasses in Sangam Vihar, Kirari, and Parladhpur, was flooded.

Bidhuri said it is sad that the administration has made no attempt to clean up the trash even at Minto Bridge.