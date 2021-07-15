Baby Boom: About 100 babies in 91 hours

Texas: In one of the most extraordinary reports of a baby boom in the US, ABC News reported that a Texas hospital delivered over 100 babies in a span of more than 91 hours.

Media reports cited Andrews Women’s Hospital in Fort Worth as the site of the phenomenon. Two two-day periods took place, one on June 24 and another on June 28. The combined time was 91 hours, resulting in 107 live births, authorities said.

Officials at the hospital say 25 girls and 27 boys were delivered within the first 47 hours. During the second period, 55 babies were delivered over 44 hours, including a set of twins.

Michelle Stemley, director of nursing at Andrews Women’s Hospital, said some women gave birth in operating rooms because the usual delivery rooms were full. ‘We tried not to rush anybody, but we didn’t linger,’ she said. ‘We were moving them immediately to the postpartum floor as soon as it was safe and appropriate,’ she added.

The hospital is already known for its high number of deliveries, with an average of 16 per day, according to a press release. Andrews Women’s Hospital has a 63-bed neonatal intensive care unit, one of the largest in the state, that specializes in women’s health.