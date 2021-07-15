‘Be tough on China’: Former US Vice President to Joe Biden

New York: Former US Vice President Mike Pence urged US President Joe Biden to toughen his stance on China. Pence said that the Chinese government views the current US administration as weak.

‘Weakness arouses evil. China senses weakness in the new administration,’ said Pence. Pence also asked the US administration to investigate the origin of coronavirus infection.

Pence said the Chinese regime is a threat to the US that aspires to be the dominant global power, and he slammed the Biden administration for rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and other moves that he said benefit China.