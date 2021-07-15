Beyond religion – Church allows Hindu cremation in cemetery

Alappuzha: Authorities of a Christian church made arrangements for the cremation of a Hindu woman in the water-logged Kuttanad on Wednesday in their cemetery.

The family of Krishnaveni, 85, wife of the late Sreenivasan of Puthenpurayil at Koilmukku, was allowed to cremate her remains at the graveyard by the officials of St George Forane Church, Edathua. Sreenivasan, who died of Covid, was also cremated in the cemetery a month ago.

Krishnaveni died on Tuesday owing to age-related ailments. She is survived by sons Remesh and Suresh and daughter Vijaya.

‘Her family has less than five cents and the house premises are underwater. Hence, grama panchayat member Babu Mathuruthy contacted church authorities and vicar Fr Mathew Chooravadi who allowed the body to be cremated in the cemetery. He had also allowed the cremation of her husband in the cemetery last month,’ said Ajithkumar Pisharath, the Chambakulam block panchayat member.

The cremation was organized by church vicar Fr Mathew, trustee K M Mathew Thakazhiyil, parish committee members Bibil Mathew Kandathil and Alex Manjummal.

During the rainy season, many families in the Kuttanad region have difficulty cremating the remains of their loved ones, since most of the homes and premises are flooded. Sometimes, platforms are built for the funeral pyres on water by tying plantain trees together.