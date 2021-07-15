Eid Al Adha: Free parking announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced free parking in the emirate during the Eid Al Adha holidays. Parking will be free from July 19 to July 24. The ITC also said that the toll gate charges will also be waived during the holidays.

The ITC said that the fine for parking in ‘residents only’ parking spaces will be 200 dirhams. Earlier, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has also announced free parking.