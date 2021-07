Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced free parking in the emirate on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Public parking will be free from July 19 to 22.

Earlier, the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi had also announced free parking in the emirate. The Mussafah industrial area M 18 car park and Darb toll gate will also free of charge