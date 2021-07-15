Fuel prices increased again

Thiruvananthapuram: The public sector oil marketing companies once again hiked the price of petroleum fuels. The price of petrol got costlier by 35 paise and diesel by 17 paise. At Kochi, petrol is priced at Rs 101.75 and diesel at Rs 94.82.

The oil marketing companies have increased the price of fuels 39 times in the last 69 days. Since May 4, the price of petrol got costlier by Rs 10.86 per litre and diesel by Rs 9.32 per litre.

Petrol prices have already crossed Rs 100 per litre in five metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The highest fuel rates in the country have been recorded in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar .

Petrol price has crossed Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim and Puducherry. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges.