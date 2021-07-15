‘Rudraksh’ will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi: During his visit to Varanasi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh. At around 11 am, the prime minister will inaugurate the 100-bed MCH wing at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a multi-level parking garage in Godauliya and Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on the Ganga. A total of 744 crores worth of public projects will be inaugurated.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth approximately Rs 839 crores. Projects include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and a mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv. He will also unveil the International Cooperation and Convention Center – Rudraksh, which has been built with Japanese assistance during his visit to his constituency.

The center will provide a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the ancient city of Kashi. Later in the day, the prime minister will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. The prime minister will also meet with officials and medical professionals to discuss COVID-19 preparedness. PM Modi said the government’s vision is to build quality infrastructure in Varanasi for future generations a day before his visit.

‘The CIPET, rural programs of Jal Jeevan Mission, and the integrated packhouses for mangoes and vegetables at Karkhiyaon are aimed at building quality infrastructure,’ he said. ‘This state-of-the-art facility, built with Japanese assistance, will make Varanasi an attractive conference destination, thereby attracting more tourists and business people to the city,’ he said.