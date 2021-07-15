What an idea! Zomato office wall pics inspire one and all

A tweet about the Zomato headquarters went viral and elicited several responses, including one from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. He expressed his desire to ‘copy’ the brilliant concept.

It all started when Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder of Info Edge, shared a picture of a wall with photo frames labelled ’10 years,’ ’20 years,’ ’30 years,’ and ‘Notable Alumni’ to honour people who have contributed to the company’s growth on Twitter and wrote: ‘At the Zomato office.’

‘Anything good and meaningful takes decades to build,’ reads the text on top of the frames.

On the microblogging site, the feature wall garnered a lot of love – and high acclaim from Paytm’s founder, who claimed it was a good concept worth copying. Sharma stated: ‘I am gonna copy this idea! It’s so good.’

I am gonna copy this idea !

It’s so good ?? https://t.co/ptppGLgsGj — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 14, 2021

Zomato’s concept pleased not just Vijay Shekhar Sharma, but also Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. This is what she said on Twitter:

Us too @EdelweissMF. Let’s put this on our wall @avasthiniranjan. Never forget what @sbikh said… a great company is the effort of a lifetime! — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) July 14, 2021

Zomato launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday (IPO). The IPO is expected to raise $9,375 crore for the online food aggregator.