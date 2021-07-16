Fully vaccinated passengers can enter Maharashtra without RT-PCR report, says state govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has issued an order that permits people who have been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and who possess a final vaccination certificate to enter the state. RT-PCR reports will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people, according to the news agency.

‘In application of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby decrees that persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 15 days lapsed since the administration of the second dose of the vaccine and is in hold of the final vaccination certificate published through the COWIN portal then such persons be exempted from the compulsory requirement of processing a negative RTPCR report on their entry into the state,’ the order stated. It is clarified that this exemption applies to both domestic and international passengers.

Additionally, the state government has extended the validity period of the RT-PCR test for all other persons to 72 hours instead of 48 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 92 percent of all active cases are reported from 10 districts of the state while the remaining 8 percent are reported from 26 districts.