CM cum father turns emotional while conducting Kanyadaan for his daughters

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, married off his three daughters in Vidisha on Thursday. During the wedding of his three adopted daughters at a temple in Vidisha, Chouhan was spotted conducting the ‘Kanyadaan’ rites.

‘A big responsibility is going to be fulfilled today. I’m happy that three of my daughters are getting married today,’ Shivraj Singh stated, during the wedding ceremonies.

Chouhan shared his joy in a tweet that his three daughters — Radha, Preeti, and Suma were getting married in a modest ceremony. The CM wrote in Hindi, ‘Today my three daughters are entering their future happy life, this day is a day of utmost auspiciousness and good fortune for every father. There is a conflict going on in the inner mind whether it is a day of greater happiness or the mind is disturbed by the silence caused by this departure.’

CM Chouhan also planted three saplings on Thursday in the names of his three adopted daughters. ‘Sometimes I will sit in the shade of these trees and remember my daughters, and sometimes I will enjoy tea with them. May my darlings always be happy, this is the blessing of this father!’ he tweeted.

‘When Radha, Preeti, Suman came to me, they were thee and half years old. They had no guardians, so I decided to keep them with me. Sadhna ji (Shivraj Singh’s wife) brought them up with great love and today our daughters have got married. I am very happy,’ Chouhan told reporters.