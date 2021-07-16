Commodity Market: Gold shines brighter and brighter

Mumbai: Gold prices edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the gold futures surged to reach Rs 48,369 per 10 gram.

In Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold is Rs 36,200, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4525, up by Rs 10. On Thursday, gold settled at Rs 36,120 per 8 gram.

In the international market, spot gold is priced at US dollar 1832.23 per ounce. US gold futures climbed 0.4% to US dollar 1832.90. Among other precious metals, silver slipped by 1.63% to US dollar 26.4 per ounce and platinum fell by 0.26% to US dollar 1139 per ounce.