Emirates Airline issues new travel protocols for passengers

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines issued new travel protocols for passengers. The passengers travelling from Dubai must check the all entry requirements of the country they are travelling to. Passengers must conduct a PCR test or another particular test that is mandated by the destination country.

All passengers coming to Dubai must carry a negative PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before departure. UAE nationals are exempted from taking PCR test before departing to Dubai as they will be tested on arrival in Dubai.

All passengers coming from certain countries will be required to take another PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport.