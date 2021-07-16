Five arrested for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Agra

Agra: Uttar Pradesh police arrested five Samajwadi party workers for raising the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in a protest march in Agra. The video of party workers raising pro-Pakistan slogans went viral on social media.

Samajwadi Party leaders accused that some outsiders had raised the slogans to malign the image of the party. Local leaders of the party have lodged a complaint with the police. Agra police informed that they have launched a formal investigation in the matter.