Indian Army dismisses report claiming new clashes between Chinese and Indian troops in Ladakh as false

New Delhi: The Indian Army has refuted the media reports about fresh clashes with Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. Earlier, the Business Standard had published a report claiming that there were fresh clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Easter Ladakh.

‘The article is riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation. It is reiterated that the news report mentioning that agreements with China have collapsed, is false and baseless. Ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the dis-engagement had been undertaken. There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area, as reported in the article. The intention of the reporter is mala fide and not based on any truth,’ the Indian Army said in a statement.

‘Both sides have continued with negotiations to resolve the balance issues, and regular patrolling in respective areas continues. The situation on the ground continues to remain tranquil. People Liberation Army’s (PLA) activities, including turnover of troops, continue to be monitored by the Indian Army,’ the statement said.