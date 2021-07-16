It’s all in the family – RAS exams cracked by this family in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Anshu, Reetu and Suman, three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, surprised everyone when they all passed the state administrative services test at the same time, joining their other two sisters Roma and Manju, who are already officers.

All five of them, daughters of a farmer, Sahdev Saharan, are now Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers. Anshu was ranked 31st in OBC, Reetu 96th, and Suman 98th.

Roma passed the RAS examination in 2010 and became the family’s first RAS officer. She is currently employed as a Block Development Officer in the Jhunjhunu district of Sujangarh. Manju passed the RAS exam in 2017 and currently works for the Hanumangarh Cooperative Department in Nohar.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted the news. ‘Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. They are five sisters. Other two Roma and Manju were already RAS. All five daughters of farmer Shri Sahdev Saharan are now RAS officers.’

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) announced the RAS 2018 final result On Tuesday.