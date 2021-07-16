Jackie Chan says ‘interested’, Chinese say ‘ Not interested’

Beijing: Hong Kong-based Hollywood actor Jackie Chan has expressed his wish to join the Communist Party. The actor while addressing a symposium organized by China Film Association has said this.

‘ I also envy that you are Communist Party members, I think the Communist Party is just great, what the Communist Praty says, what they promised, will always be delivered within a few decades. I want to be a Communist Party member,’ said the actor.

But Chinese netizens are opposing the wish of the actor by pointing to his personal life. Many netizens pointed that Chan has cheated his wife and that his son was caught using drugs. Chan is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a legislative advisory body made up of Communist party members. The actor had earlier many times expressed his pro-China attitude.