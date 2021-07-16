MNS protests outside Big B’s house over road widening with ‘Show your big heart’ posters

Mumbai: Workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were seen protesting outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu home on Wednesday, holding placards that said ‘show your big heart.’

‘Big B show your Big Heart, help BMC to enlarge the road of Sant Gyaneshwar Road,’ said MNS activists in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Pratiksha.

‘In 2017, BMC sent a notice to Amitabh Bachchan and other societies in the lane for road widening. All the societies cooperated, but not Big B,’ stated MNS leader Manish Dhuri, who spearheaded the protest outside Pratiksha.

Manish further said: ‘We are still in Pratiksha (waiting) to get a response from the biggest Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Therefore, today we put up the banner.’

‘We will stage massive rallies against the BMC, if no action is done by the BMC and Big B does not respond,’ he added.

According to officials, the BMC planned to demolish the Pratiksha bungalow’s wall in order to expand the road and improve traffic flow. Currently, the road is 45 feet wide, but the BMC intends to extend it to 60 feet in the future. The case is currently in court.